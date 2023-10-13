Evercore ISI Lowers Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $95.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

CAH opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $95.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

