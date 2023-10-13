Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $324.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.