Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.27 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

