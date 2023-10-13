Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Evergy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.1% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

