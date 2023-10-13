Exeter Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 26.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 535,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 24.6% during the second quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $161.23 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $301.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

