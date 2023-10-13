Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $60.22 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

