Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 136,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ET

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.