Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 85,234 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in FirstEnergy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 11,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 207.59%.

Several research firms have commented on FE. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

