Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $165,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,250,000 after acquiring an additional 62,159 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

