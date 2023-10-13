Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,186 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS stock opened at $196.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $213.00.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

