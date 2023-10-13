Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

