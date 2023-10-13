FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.20.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.5 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.59%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after acquiring an additional 177,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.