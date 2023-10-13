Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

