Forum Financial Management LP Has $8.41 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

