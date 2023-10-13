Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $161.23 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

