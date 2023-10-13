Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 904.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Graco’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

