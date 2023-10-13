Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Haleon by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Down 2.2 %

HLN stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

