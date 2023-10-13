Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,775,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 3,803,722 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.25.

HMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

