Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $324.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.