HBC Financial Services PLLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 65.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $324.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

