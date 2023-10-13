Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.57%.

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

