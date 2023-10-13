Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

