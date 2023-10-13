Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Shares of HWM opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

