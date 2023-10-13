Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Up 40%

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) were up 40% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 129,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 96,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Iconic Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

