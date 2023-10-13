IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 272.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $428.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.