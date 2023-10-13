Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.81 and last traded at $61.81. 187,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 769,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,006,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,006,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,073,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,249,979.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,602 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,088 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,271,000 after acquiring an additional 733,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

