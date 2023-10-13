Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at $7,066,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cadiz by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadiz by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 380,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Cadiz by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 543,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 309,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.02. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Insider Activity

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 69.78% and a negative net margin of 1,483.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan P. Kennedy purchased 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,155.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,954.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

