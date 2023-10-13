Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $147,000 Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.31% of Intellicheck worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck Stock Down 0.9 %

IDN opened at $2.13 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Intellicheck

About Intellicheck

(Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.