Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $104.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

