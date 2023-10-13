Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $54.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

