Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE BTI opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

