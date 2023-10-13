Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.35. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

