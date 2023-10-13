Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $428.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.29.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

