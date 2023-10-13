Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $206,000 Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 49.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $172,545,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $123,214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,424 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. Research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFL

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.