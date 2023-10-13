Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $85.47 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $1,121,592.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 680,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,535,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,132,351.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $1,121,592.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 680,876 shares in the company, valued at $59,535,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,363 shares of company stock worth $37,694,898 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

