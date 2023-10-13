Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.11

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.11 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 67186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRDM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -346.67%.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

