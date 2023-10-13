Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 15,710 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

