Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,374 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $24,754,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $456.39 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.15 and its 200-day moving average is $491.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.