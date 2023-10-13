Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.32 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Bank of America boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

