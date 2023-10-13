Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CI opened at $295.75 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

