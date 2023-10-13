Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.82 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of New York Community Bancorp worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 127,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 35,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.59 million. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.