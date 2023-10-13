Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.37 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,551.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,012,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,551.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,012,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,534. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

