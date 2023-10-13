Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,073,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,559,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,466,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,996,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

