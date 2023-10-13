Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Garmin worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 1.0 %

GRMN stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $103.80. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

