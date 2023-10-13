Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

