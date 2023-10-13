Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,629 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average of $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.5996 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

