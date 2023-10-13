Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

