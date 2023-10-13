Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,126 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 739.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $215.94 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.