Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $12.23 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $453.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.63.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

