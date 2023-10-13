Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 155,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 76,665 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 633.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 52.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.0% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,704,000 after purchasing an additional 124,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.